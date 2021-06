Prince Harry sheds light on EMDR therapy for trauma and anxiety

NATS 1:57 JUST ALLOW YOURSELFTO THINK ABOUT ALL THE THINGSTHAT MAKE YOU FEEL HAPPY.KIERSTEN MILLER 2:40 TAKE ABREATH IS THREE MONTHS INTOE-M-D-R THERAPY.

3:24 IT WASSOMETHING THAT WAS A LITTLETABOO TO SAY I NEED THERAPYAND I NEED TO TRY SOMETHINGTHAT IS NOT COMMON BUT FOR METRYING THAT NEW EXPERIENCE WASA LITTLE THRILLING IN A SENSE.THE TECHNIQUE FORMALLY CALLEDEYE MOVEMENT DESENSITIZATIONAND REPROCESSING& INVOLVESLIGHT TOUCH.

6:35 OH YEAH 100PERCENT, I AM A WHOLE NEWPERSON NOW.

SHE NOW SWEARS BYIT.

6:07 IT REALLY BROUGHT TOLIGHT SOME THINGS I HAD BURIEDDEEP INSIDE ME AND DIDNI WAS HOLDING INSIDE ME ANDWERE BOTHERING ME.

LICENSEDPYSCHOTHERAPIST JENN TOMKO ISTHRILLED THE TECHNIQUE IS INTHE NEWS.

7:53 I AM OVER THEMOON ABOUT THE FACT THATPRINCE HARRY IS TAKING ABOUTEMDR BECAUSE IT IS NOT AS WELLKNOWN AS I WOULD LIKE IT TO BEBECAUSE ITPOWERFUL TECHNIQUE FOR MOSTPEOPLE.

THE THERAPIST NEEDSSPECIALIZED TRAINING, ACERTIFICATION 6:25 ITLABORIOUS PROCESS SHE SAYSTRADITIONALLY THERE IS AN EYEMOVEMENT BACK AND FORTHTECHNIQUE THAT GIVES ABILATERAL STIMULATION.

3:51FOR SOME PEOPLE WHO DONTHE EYE MOVEMENTS THAT YOU CANACTUALLY PROVIDE A TAPPINGMOTION IN ORDER TO GET THATSAME EXPERIENCE WHICH IS THEBILATERAL STIMULATION.

TOMKOSAYS ITTO GET TO THE SAME SPOT INTHERAPY.

4:08 NOBODY KNOWSEXACTLY WHY THIS WORKS BUTWHAT WE DO KNOW IS THAT ITHELPS US ALMOST BYPASS THECONSCIOUS MIND TO GET TO ADEEPER LEVEL OF UNDERSTANDINGOF WHAT IS GOING ON.

BUTT TO4:25 THE CLOSEST THING I CANCOME TO IS HYPNOSIS BUT IT ISNOT, YOU ARE COMPLETELYCOHERENT AND AVAILABLE ANDTHERE IS NO TRANCE THAT YOUARE IN BUT IT DOES GIVE YOU ASENSE OF BEING ABLE TO FOCUSWHOLLY ON THE ISSUE AT HANDAND WHILE IT INVOLVES TOUCHAND STIMULATION, IT DOESNHAVE TO BE THE THERAPIST DOINGTHE TOUCHING.

9:55 I USE HANDMOTIONS WHEN I AM DOING ITVIRTUALLY.

OTHER PEOPLE CANSELF TAP.

MILLER SAYS ITTURNING POINT TO REFRAME HERMINDSET AND THINKING.

3:13 ILIVE A