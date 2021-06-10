Woman blows up at sister over her ‘manipulative’ babysitting request: ‘We haven't talked s

A woman is fed up with her sibling who's constantly tricking her into babysitting.She explained the situation on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.While attending college, she lived with her older sister, brother-in-law and their two children.The older sister would repeatedly leave the Reddit poster with the kids without asking first.The Reddit poster eventually moved out and didn't speak to her older sister as much.She recently went to visit her sister and all she could talk about was needing a break and a dinner out with her husband.She then asked the Reddit poster if she missed the kids."I flat out told her it's not really about the kids and that it's probably an attempt to trick me into babysitting," she said.The sister got mad and called the Reddit poster an "absent aunt." They haven't spoken since.Reddit users weighed in on the older sister's request."Your sister is highly manipulative," one person commented