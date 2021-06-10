Nigeria govt joins Indian-made Koo app as country bans Twitter | Oneindia

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday arrived in New Delhi, where he met Amit Shah and is likely to meet PM odi and BJP chief JP Nadda; Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the minority community to adopt a “decent family planning policy” to reduce poverty; The Nigerian government has officially joined Indian Twitter-alternative Koo after the country banned Twitter following the suspension of its president's account.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

#Koo #YogiAdityanath #SanjayRaut