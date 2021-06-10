G7 police officers struggle to control a jet ski as they race past quiet Cornish town of St Ives

Footage of police officers on jet skis racing past St Ives in Cornwall today (June 10).

They're on patrol during the G7 conference which is taking place in the area.

At one point, according to the filmer, the jet ski hit a ripple sending the craft slamming into the water.

President Biden and Prime Minister Johnson are meeting in Carbis Bay today.