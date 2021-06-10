Credit: In the Know: Finds

LGBTQIA+ owned brand Five North Chocolate is making a positive impact on the world

Chocolate lovers, rejoice!

Five North Chocolate creates good-for-you chocolate with a purpose.

The brand is committed to fair trade practices and LGBTQIA+ visibility.

The brand is also committed to planting a tree for every order made on its site.

Curb your sweet tooth and help make a difference!

