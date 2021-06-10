G-7 Covid outbreak: St Ives hotel housing staff forced to 'shut down'
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:43s 0 shares 1 views
G-7 Covid outbreak: St Ives hotel housing staff forced to 'shut down'
According to reports, the Pedn Olva hotel in St Ives, Cornwall, has been shut down following an outbreak of Covid-19 just one day before the G-7 begins.
Several newspapers suggest a German G-7 delegation, summit security staff, and a US broadcaster are staying there.
Footage taken this afternoon (June 10) shows the hotel doors locked and the premises empty.