Coronavirus in numbers: Cases rise by 7,393

The Government said seven more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to 127,867.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.The Government also said that, as of 9am on Thursday, there had been a further 7,393 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.