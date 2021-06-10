Daily Dividend Report: CAT,NLY,JCI,ROP,CARR

The board of directors of Caterpillar voted today to increase the quarterly cash dividend by eight cents, an 8% raise, to one dollar and eleven cents per share of common stock, payable August 20, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2021.
Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933.
The company has paid higher dividends to shareholders for 27 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index.
The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management declared the second quarter 2021 common stock cash dividend of $0.22 per common share.
This dividend is payable July 30, 2021, to common shareholders of record on June 30, 2021.
The ex-dividend date is June 29, 2021.
The board of directors of Johnson Controls International approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share payable on July 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 21, 2021.
Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.
Roper Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.5625 per share payable on July 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 8, 2021.
Carrier Global announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per outstanding share of Carrier common stock.
The dividend will be payable on August 10, 2021 to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 24, 2021.