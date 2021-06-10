Daily Dividend Report: CAT,NLY,JCI,ROP,CARR

Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933.

The board of directors of Caterpillar voted today to increase the quarterly cash dividend by eight cents, an 8% raise, to one dollar and eleven cents per share of common stock, payable August 20, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2021.

The company has paid higher dividends to shareholders for 27 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index.

The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management declared the second quarter 2021 common stock cash dividend of $0.22 per common share.

This dividend is payable July 30, 2021, to common shareholders of record on June 30, 2021.

The ex-dividend date is June 29, 2021.

The board of directors of Johnson Controls International approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share payable on July 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 21, 2021.

Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

Roper Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.5625 per share payable on July 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 8, 2021.

Carrier Global announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per outstanding share of Carrier common stock.

The dividend will be payable on August 10, 2021 to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 24, 2021.