Ernie Lively, actor and Blake Lively's father, dead at 74

Ernie Lively, Father Of Blake Lively And 'Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants' Actor, Dead at 74
OK! Magazine
Actor Ernie Lively who was Blake Lively's dad and starred in films such as 'Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants' has passed away..
Lively -- who has had a 50-year acting career with credits including “Passenger 57," "The Dukes of Hazzard," and "Turner & Hooch"..
Blake Lively‘s father, Ernie Lively, has sadly passed away. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the seasoned actor died from..