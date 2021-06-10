The Catholic Church: Power and abuse of power?

The sexual abuse scandal in Germany's Catholic Church continues as a leading cardinal offers his resignation to Pope Francis.

So, can the church be reformed?Guests: Anna Diouf (Maria 1.0), Max Cappabianca (priest), Matthias Katsch (abuse survivor organisation)Anna Diouf is a professional musician who says: " Instead of structural reform, we need to refocus on the actual aim of the Christian faith: which is Eternal life."Max Cappabianca a Dominican priest and, for many years, church journalist.

He believes that: "The Church should not be afraid of change." Matthias Katsch, from the abuse survivors organisation Eckiger Tisch, who warns that: "It is high time for the church to really listen to the voices of the victims."