John Legend Wins First CMT Music Award for Duet With Carrie Underwood

John Legend Wins First CMT Music Award for Duet With Carrie Underwood.

John Legend Wins First CMT Music Award for Duet With Carrie Underwood.

On June 9, Legend and Underwood won video of the year at the CMT Music Awards for their song "Hallelujah.".

Underwood praised Legend while accepting the award on their behalf.

John Legend, thank you for sending me this incredible song and agreeing to sing with me on it and making this incredible video that I am so proud of, Carrie Underwood, via CMT Music Awards.

And congratulations on what I think is your first CMT Award!, Carrie Underwood, via CMT Music Awards.

Legend responded on Twitter.

"Hallelujah" first appeared on Underwood's holiday album, 'My Gift.'