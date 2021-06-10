Reporter Update: 97-Year-Old Navy Veteran Says She Can't Get Her 2019 Income Tax Return
Reporter Update: 97-Year-Old Navy Veteran Says She Can't Get Her 2019 Income Tax Return

A 97-year-old Navy veteran says she served her country, she raised her children in the Pittsburgh area and she wants her $6,500 2019 income tax return; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.