Go to your Roomba: Smart vacuum used for babysitting

A girl is on a little bike inside the house in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

This Roomba will take care of both of those things.

Hiring a nanny and a house cleaner?

Absolutely not.

She is attached to the Roomba vacuum and it is cleaning while also pulling her.

I am sure she is enjoying it and the house is getting cleaned so it is a win-win for everyone involved on December 31, 2020.