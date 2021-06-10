Dad's hilarious impersonation of 'diva' 8-year-old daughter is too accurate

This dad recreated his daughter's evening routine and lovingly roasted her in the process.Daniel and Whitney Lawson of the Awesome Lawson's on TikTok are pretty much known for poking fun at their 8-year-old daughter Cadence.The family has over half a million followers who tune it to see Daniel recreating Cadence's funniest moments.In the clip, Daniel rushed in from school and threw his backpack on the ground.When Whitney asked him how school was his response was oh so relatable."I want a snack!" he said, running toward the question.During homework time, he was a bit preoccupied with making dance TikToks.After announcing he was full at dinnertime, he immediately asked for ice cream.These were only a few of the antics Daniel recreated in the video."OMG.

The accuracy of this whole entire thing," one person said