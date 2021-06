Kourtney Kardashian Says Scott Disick's Substance Abuse Was A 'Deal-Breaker'

In a sneak peek at the explosive two-part "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reunion special, Kourtney Kardashian reveals that Scott Disick's substance abuse was the "deal-breaker" for their relationship.

Plus, Kanye West has a new woman in his life following his split from Kim Kardashian.