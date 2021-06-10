Microsoft Announces xCloud Streaming Stick and Xbox TV App

The Verge reports that Microsoft is planning to bring its Xbox Game Pass service to TVs through its xCloud streaming technology.

The service will be accessible from both an app on TVs and with Microsoft’s xCloud streaming stick.

We’re working with global TV manufacturers to embed the Game Pass experience directly into internet-connected TVs so all you’ll need to play is a controller, Liz Hamren, Microsoft head of gaming experiences and platforms, via statement.

Microsoft has yet to announce exactly when this new Xbox app will be available on TVs, .

Or which manufacturers plan to bundle the service with their devices.

Microsoft made the announcement in a special press briefing ahead of its E3 event scheduled for later this week.

According to The Verge, the news comes as just one part of a broader effort by Microsoft.

Which aims to make its subscription service available beyond just mobile devices and Xbox consoles