Registration open for 'Fire Safety for Farmers' course

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN FOR ALOCAL CLASS TO TEACH FARMERSABOUT FIRE SAFETY.THE CLASS IS FREE AND WILL BEHELD JULY FIRST AT 2 P-M ATTHE CONRAD FIRE DEPARTMENT.IT IS BEING ORGANIZED BY THEMSU EXTENSION PONDERA COUNTYOFFICE.HOW TO SAFELY BURN A FIELD ANDWHAT TO DO IF EQUIPMENTCATCHES FIRE WILL BE COVERED.{ADRIANE GOOD/PONDERA CO.

AGEXTENSION AGENT: "ONE OF THEBIG REASONS IS, BURNING AFIELD IS KIND OF A DANGEROUSTHING, SO WE WANTED OURPRODUCERS TO KIND OF HAVE ALITTLE MORE KNOWLEDGE ON HOWTO DO IT SAFELY AND WHAT THEYCAN DO KIND OF PREVENTACCIDENTS.

THEN, EQUIPMENTFIRES.

THEY HAPPEN.

NOBODYLIKES THEM, THEY’RE NOT FUNTIMES, BUT THEY HAPPEN SO IT’SIMPORTANT TO BE PREPARED FORTHOSE AS WELL.}TO FIND OUT HOW TO REGISTER,CHECK OUT THIS STORY O