THE BLACK EFFECT ON THE LUXURY CAR SEGMENT.

Some have embraced the concept of limited edition models with upscale finishes or enhanced performance.

How does an auto manufacturer make their luxury cars even more high end.

WE ARE ALL FAMILIAR WITH THE LUXURY CAR BRANDS AND THEIR VARIOUS MODELS.

SOME EVEN STEP UP THEIR GAME WITH SPECIAL VARIATIONS.

WHETHER IT IS CALLED BLACK LABEL AT LINCOLN, BLACK WING AT CADILLAC OR THE BLACK LINE SERIES AT LEXUS.SO WHY IS IT NECESSARY TO ADD WHAT SEEMS TO BE ANOTHER CHERRY ON TOP OF AN ALREADY WELL-CRAFTED PLATFORM?

We really wanted to give people something special.

Something that was curated.

So that’s what Black line was all about.

Especially last year we did the family including RC.

So, I think we really want to give people something that felt unique, bespoke and curated.

And it’s a special thing.

Not everybody can get that special edition.

So that was part of why we wanted to do the black line series.AT THIS LEVEL THE SPECIAL EDITIONS ARE USUALLY LIMITED IN NUMBER AND TAKE THE LUXURY EXPERIENCE TO THE NEXT LEVEL.

FOR EXAMPLE, IN THE LINCOLN NAVIGATOR THE LARGE SUV GETS ADDITIONAL INTERIOR ENHANCEMENTS AND UPGRADED SUSPENSIION, MAKING THE RIDE EXPERIENCE NEAR CLOUD LIKE.

AT CADILLAC THE BLACK WING SPORT SEDANS HAVE SEVERAL VISUAL UPGRADES ON THE EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR ALONG WITH A PERFORMANCE BASED DRIVE TRAIN.

THIS IS AN EFFORT TO SHIFT PERCEPTION OF THE BRAND FROM SEDATE SEDANS TO PERFORMANCE SUPER COUPES.WHILE MOST SPECIAL MODELS FOCUS ON LOOKS THE BLACK WING EMPHASIZES PERFORMANCE INCLUDING A SIX SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION.

PRODUCTION HAS BEEN LIMITED TO 500 UNITS A YEAR.

LEXUS IS OPTING FOR A VISUAL APPROACH TO THE BLACK LINE SERIES.

IT IS PART OF A LONG-TERM EFFORT TO ATTRACT YOUNGER BUYERS WHO WANT LUXURY AND ALSO SOMETHING DISTINCTIVE.They want to look good and feel good with what they are driving.

And making that emotional connection is what we are all about.

We want people to feel great when they see our car when they walk up in it, when they open the door, when they get in it and drive it.So, that was a lot of what we went after with the Black Line.

When you are walking up to that car whether you have had a long day at work.

Whether you are at home.

Whether you are about to take a weekend trip, youcan have a great emotional experience.

Because right when you see it, you’re like “I’m driving that?” And I feel great driving it.

LIKE OTHERS IN THE VERY SPECIALIZED SEGMENT PRODUCTION OF THE BLACK LINE IS LIMITED TO ADD TO ITS CACHET OF EXCLUSIVITY.

