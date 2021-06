Saturday On JP Roofing FAN N'ATION (JUNE 12) – PROMO

Mama Mia…It’s Pittsburgh Pizza!

We’re going after the best slice in ‘tahn!

Will your favorite make the cut?

Then, he’s got all of Steeler’s history recorded on his arm!

And, meet two local Olympians just tapped for the Tokyo games!

SATURDAYS at 7:30 PM ON KDKA/CBSN and 11 PM ON PGH CW