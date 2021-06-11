Skip to main content
Friday, June 11, 2021

Overboard! Man falls into river after failing to onboard raft

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:24s 0 shares 1 views
A guy carefully tries to climb onto a red inflatable raft in a river and gets on the ground to be balanced.

He jumps onto the raft and flips over, then falls into the water.

His friend helps him out of the river and laughs at him.

The footage was filmed on June 8.

