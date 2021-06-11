Out-of-control truck crashes into home as pensioner relaxes on front porch

This is the terrifying moment an out-of-control truck crashed into home as a pensioner relaxed on the front porch – jumping up to avoid the vehicle.

The lorry was travelling to deliver durian fruits at a store when it lost control along a road after a storm in Chumphon province, Thailand on June 9.

It drifted from the concrete motorway into a dirt road until the vehicle reached a nearby house where an old man was resting.

As the vehicle crashed through the structure, the quick-witted man jumped and ran away evading the pickup truck until it slammed onto a wall.

The old man Mana Sitthisak, 66, said: ‘I was cleaning my car while taking a rest in front of the house.

I then heard a loud bang and then I saw the car approaching.

I believe I survived the crash because of a Buddhist statue I was worshipping in a temple.’ The man, as well as the six people inside the pickup truck, were uninjured.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation but the old man did not press charges against the driver.

Thailand and other countries in Southeast Asia such as Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines are at the start of their tropical monsoon rainy season, which lasts until October.

The rain can cause treacherous conditions on the roads.

Soaring temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius are often followed by powerful tropical storms with thunder, lightning, rain and flash floods.