Former OC Police Chief Alan Hostetter, 5 Others Indicted On Charges Related To Capitol Breach
Six California men, four of whom identify as members of the anti-​government Three Percenters movement, have been charged with crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan.

6, the U.S. Department of Justice said.