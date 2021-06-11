2022 Buick Enclave New Features

With a modern, more expressive design and premium, intuitive technology, the 2022 Buick Enclave offers signature styling and features that premium SUV customers expect and appreciate.

The bolder model features new front and rear fascias, grille and lighting, including Evonik LED taillamps.

To give buyers options to reflect their personal style, the Enclave also offers unique personas, including the Sport Touring appearance package and the premium Avenir trim – the brand’s highest expression of refinement.