Volvo C40 Recharge - the interior design story

In many ways, the Volvo C40 Recharge represents the future of Volvo Cars: it is the first Volvo model in history designed as pure electric only, and will be offered online with a convenient Care offer.

Its SUV elements and benefits combined with a lower profile means that Volvo Cars also enters a new segment – and it does so with cutting-edge design and features not previously seen on Volvo cars.

Built upon the fundamental building blocks of the XC40, the C40 gives the same sense of power and strong character as its sibling while adding athleticism and lightness.

This idea of breaking new ground with something familiar is mirrored in individual details: the signature Thor’s Hammer headlights are augmented with new pixel LEDs, which automatically adjust to light conditions and switch on and off independently to optimise the light pattern.

The equally emblematic vertical rear lights are now segmented, providing a testament to the engineering challenge of extending one big lamp along the roof line, while also creating a modern take on a classic design.