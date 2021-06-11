24h Nürburgring 2021 – Audi Highlights

In one of the most turbulent editions of the Nürburgring 24 Hours with more than 14 hours of race interruption in dense fog, Audi Sport customer racing thrilled everyone with a strong recovery.

However, there was hardly any reward in the end.

From 64th place at the start of the race, Audi Sport Team Land fought its way back to the leading group but did not see the finish after an accident by Kelvin van der Linde.

The best Audi R8 LMS in the end was fielded by Audi Sport Team Car Collection.

From 25th place after an early tire change, the number 2 Audi improved to fifth place.