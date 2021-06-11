Infinite Movie Clip - Forging A New Kind Of Hero

Infinite Movie Clip - Forging A New Kind Of Hero - Starring Mark Wahlberg, Infinite is an exciting summer dose of high-octane sci-fi action.

In this clip from Paramount Pictures, Evan McCauley (Wahlberg) is haunted by skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited.

Delve into the concept of reincarnation through spectacular visuals and nuanced characters who must use memories and skills from past lives to ensure the future.

Alongside Wahlberg, Infinite stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, and Liz Carr, with Toby Jones and Dylan O'Brien.