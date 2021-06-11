French makeup artist transforms her face based on various emojis

This makeup artist based in Rochefort, France, transformed her face based on various emojis.

In these clips, Chloe Vaugrand transformed her face into themes based on the desert island, peacock, lollipop and rocket emojis.

She said: "I'm a hairdresser by profession and a makeup artist by passion.

I've been passionate about makeup since I was little and it occupies all my free time."