Woman pranks husband by calling him 'boyfriend' while ordering coffee

This woman pranked her husband by calling him her "boyfriend" while ordering coffee in Middleburg Heights, Cleveland.

Haley Oberst filmed secretly filmed the prank in August 2020 where her husband seemed less than impressed he was labelling as the "boyfriend." The filmer said: "So, I called my husband my boyfriend to see his reaction.

He exceeded my expectations."