Myanmar authorities slap new charges on Suu Kyi

Myanmar authorities have opened new corruption cases against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi accusing her of abusing her authority and accepting bribes, state media reported on Thursday, allegations her chief lawyer said were "absurd." Libby Hogan reports.

Myanmar slammed more charges on deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday.

The latest are the most serious allegations yet corruption charges that could land her up to 14 years in prison.

The military-controlled media said the new cases related to the misuse of her charity funds that she chaired and illegally accepting $600,000 and over 11 kilos of gold.

Her lawyer called the allegations "absurd." Since the military seized power in a coup on February 1st, charges have piled up against Suu Kyi.

Already she faces six other charges ranging from illegally importing walkie-talkies to breaching coronavirus regulations during her party's election campaign.

Her supporters say the charges are politically motivated.

Since the coup, Myanmar has been plunged unto crisis.

The army's violent crackdown has forced more than 100, 000 people to flee in the north, according to the U.N.

More than 800 people have been killed and nearly 5,000 detained, according to monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).