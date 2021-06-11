Mukul Roy set to meet Mamata Banerjee, likely to ditch BJP and return to TMC | Oneindia News

Once a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, Mukul Roy, who joined the BJP with much fanfare, is likely to return to Trinamool Congress along with his son Subhrangshu Roy.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Delhi as murmurs grow against him in the party and his government's handling of the pandemic.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma touched a nerve today saying social menaces like land encroachment can be solved if the immigrant Muslims follow a family planning norms and control their population.

India reported 91,702 new COVID-19 cases and 3,403 new deaths today.

India's test positivity rate continues to decline.

It stands at 4.48 per cent, the fourth straight day that it is below the 5 per cent-mark.

#YogiMeetsPMModi #MukulRoy #KulbhushanJadhav