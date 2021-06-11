Biden, Johnson meet one-on-one ahead of G7 summit

During his first trip abroad, President Joe Biden meets with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson one-on-one before the G7 summit in an effort to reinvigorate special ties between the US and the UK.
CNN’s Phil Mattingly reports.
President Biden took off on Air Force One from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, UK on Wednesday and was headed to Cornwall, where he..
Joe Biden has flown into the UK ahead of a meeting with Boris Johnson on Thursday on his first overseas trip as US president.