Flood threat and storms shift east as the West remains hot and dry

The flood threat shifts to the East Coast as we monitor storms in the Midwest and hot, fire weather in the West.
CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the weekend forecast.
A big dome of high pressure strengthening over the Central Plains will work to dry us out and heat us up for most of the week..
ROB'S WEATHER FORECAST PART 2 10PM 6-3-2021