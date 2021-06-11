Elderly motorcyclist rescued from river after collision sends him flying off road in China

An elderly motorcyclist was rescued from a river after a collision with a car sent him flying off a road in China.

The heroic video, filmed in the city of Cixi in Zhejiang Province on June 2, shows an elderly man on an electric bike falling into a river after being crashed into by a car.

A man in a blue hoodie driving past the area came out of his car and jumped into the river to save the elderly man.

Nearby villagers then gathered to join the rescue effort and successfully saved the elderly man.

According to reports, the elderly man was sent to hospital for treatment and he is not in a life-threatening condition.

The video was provided by local media with permission.