UK dad sets world record after naming all 712 survivors of the Titanic from MEMORY

A man with an amazing memory has bagged a stunning world record by being able to recall the names of all the 712 survivors of the Titanic disaster in under 41 minutes.Dean Gould, 56, took just 41 minutes and 23 seconds to reel off the list of over 700 names of those who survived from the famous cruise liner, which sank after hitting an iceberg on its maiden voyage in April 1912.The dad-of-three barely paused to think as he sat and recited the names in front of a panel of five adjudicators on May 25 - setting an impressive, brand new world record in the process.And it is just the latest feather in his cap for Dean, from Felixstowe, Suffolk - who has previously set or broken 53 other world records, dating all the way back to 1984.The list of Titanic names is the third memory-related world record for Dean, who has previously recited 'Pi' from memory to 1,000 decimal places in just eight minutes and 14 seconds, in May 1998.And in June 2016, Dean became the quickest person to write down all 979 letters, numbers and symbols that make up Einstein's Equation of Relativity, in 65 minutes and three seconds.But Dean, who works for a double-glazing company, said that this latest world record is one of his favourites that he has ever completed.He said: "This one was one of the most rewarding, because of the amount of interest I had from other people about what I was doing."Sometimes, when I tell people about the world records I have planned, their interest is mostly just polite - for instance, not everyone can get very excited about me reciting Pi."But the Titanic is such an important part of history, so this record has had a much, much wider audience interest."I like to think I've made memory world records look a little bit glamorous."Dean came up with the idea for the Titanic world record at the start of this year - and, by the end of January, he had committed all 712 names to memory.This video was filmed on the 25th May 2021.