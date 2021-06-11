A fishing cat was rescued after becoming trapped in a large cement pot in Sri Lanka's North Central Province on June 10.
Endangered fishing cat rescued after dropping into large cement pot in Sri Lanka
The cat, which is listed as "endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, is seen growling while at the base of the pot.
Officials dangled a stick before capturing the fishing cat in a bag.