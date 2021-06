Israel: Chicken egg intact even after 1000 years in human faeces | Oneindia News

Israeli archeologists have found a 1000-year-old chicken egg almost intact in human faeces.

A team of archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority were on a salvage excavation in the town of Yavne before a new neighbourhood development project, when they found this "treasure".

