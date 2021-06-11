Female dolphin stuck on beach rescued in Thailand

This is the heartwarming moment a beached dolphin that was stuck in sand was rescued in Thailand.

The 7ft long female Fraser’s dolphin, usually found in the deep waters of the Pacific Ocean, was seen by locals stranded on dry land in Khao Pilai Beach at Takua Thung district, Phang-Nga province on June 8.

It was believed to have been blown off course by strong winds and pushed by the currents to the shore during low-tide.

The dolphin then remained in the sand when the sea receded.

Concerned locals informed the wildlife rescuers who arrived to save the animal.

As the dolphin appeared weak, the team dug a makeshift pool in the sand with the animal in it while checking its body.

Mangrove Resources Conservation Center officer Suriya Sonserm said the dolphin did not have any injuries but it was weak when found.

He said: ‘The dolphin had no wounds but she was too weak to be released for now.

She might have been blown off by strong winds and was beached here.’ The 7ft-long dolphin was turned over to the Upper Andaman Sea Research Center in Phuket province to be monitored until its health recovers and become ready for release.

Thailand and other countries in Southeast Asia such as Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines are at the start of their tropical monsoon rainy season, which lasts until October.

Soaring temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius are often followed by powerful tropical storms with thunder, lightning, rain and flash floods.