G-7 nations gather to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world

Leaders from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are set to commit at their summit to sharing at least 1 billion coronavirus shots

FIRST LADY AND THE DUCHESS OFCAMBRIDGE WILL DISCUSS CHILDRENWILL DISCUSS CHILDREN ANDEDUCATION TODAY.

KATEMIDDLETON HAS INVITED JILLBIDEN TO TAKE PART IN AROUNDTABLE ABOUT EARLYCHILDHOOD EDUCATION.

THE FIRSTLADY IS ACCOMPANYING HERHUSBAND, PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN,FOR HIS FIRST G-7 SUMMIT.AT THE SUMMIT..

PRESIDENTBIDEN AND OTHER WORLD LEADERSARE EXPECTED TO DISCUSS WAYSTO RE- START INTERNATIONALTRAVEL.

DURING A MEETING WITHTHE PRIME MINISTER OF THEUNITED KINGDOM.

BOTH LEADERSAGREED TO A NEW ATLANTICCHARTER THAT DEALS DIRECTLYWITH CLIMATE CHANGE -- CYBERTHREATS -- AND TRADE.

NEXTWEEK -- THE PRESIDENT ISEXPECTED TO MEET WITH RUSSIANPRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN ANDDELIVER A WARNING ABOUT RECENTCYBER ATTACKS AND ELECTIONINTERFEREN