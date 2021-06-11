Spectacular moment avalanche crashes down Mount Everest

This is the spectacular moment an avalanche crashed down Mount Everest in front of shocked climbers.

The group was setting up camp when part of the trail collapsed and created a snow slide that headed towards them in Nepal on June 1.

Footage shows the massive cloud of ice tumbling down the white mountain before it slowed down after hitting the rocky parts.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The group inspected the area for safety after the avalanche.

Tour organiser Pemba Gyaltsen said they were doing a summit rotation to acclimate and had just arrived from Nutspe mountain when the scary avalanche incident unfolded.

He said: ‘The massive avalanche approached us at Camp 2 upon our arrival from Nutspe during our summit rotation.

We were relieved it did not reach us and we were all safe.’ Mount Everest is the world’s highest mountain above sea level located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas.

In 2014, 16 Nepali mountaineering guides who were mostly ethnic Sherpas died after being hit by an avalanche in the mountain.

It was regarded as one of the deadliest accidents in the history of the Himalayan peak.