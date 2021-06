Swamp STOL hosts inaugural event in Jennings

BUDDY JONAH.AND JEFF DAVIS PARISH A GROUP OFPILOTS HOPING TO START A NEWTRADITION BY BRINGING ANAIRPLANE COMPETITION TO THEJENNINGS AIRPORT OUR ABBYBREIDENBACH JOINS US OUT THEREAS PEOPLE ARE PREPARED TO TAKESTOLE THAT’S THE NAME OF THEGAME.IT STANDS FOR SHORT TAKEOFF ANDLANDING AND TODAY ABOUT 30 TO 40PLANES.JUST LIKE THIS ONE ARE GOING TOBE HITTING THE SKIES IN THEFIRST COMPETITION EVER LIKE THISIN LOUISIANA IF I HAD A NICKELFOR EVERY TIME I’VE HAD TOEXPLAIN TO SOMEBODY WHAT SHORTTAKE OFF AND LANDING WAS I COULDHAVE SPONSORED THIS WHOLE BIGMYSELF.THIS HOBBY IS GAINING POPULARITYACROSS THE WORLD, BUT THECOMPETITIVE ASPECT OF IT IS NEWTO LOUISIANA.LUCKILY THE REIGNING CHAMP CAMETO TOWN EARLY ALL THE WAY FROMIDAHO AND HE EXPLAINED TO US.WHAT STOLE IS ALL ABOUT.THEY HAVE A LINE OF STARTINGLINE.MEASURE WHERE YOU LIFT OFF, SOYOU’RE TRYING TO TAKE OFF JUST ASHORT AND POSSIBLY TAKE OFF THENYOU COME BACK AROUND YOU FLY THEPATTERN AROUND AND AND YOU TRYTO LAND AS SHORT AS YOU CAN BUTTHE TRICK IS YOU HAVE TO BEACCURATE BECAUSE THAT SAME LINEWHERE YOU TOOK OFF FROM.YOU’VE GOT TO LAND BEYOND THATLINE, BUT YOU WANT TO BE CLOSETO IT BECAUSE WHEREVER YOU GETSTOPPED.THEY MEASURE BACK TO THAT LINETHE PILOT WITH THE SHORTESTDISTANCE IS THE WINNER.STEVE HENRY SAYS HE’S ALSOPARTICIPATED IN COMPETITIONSINVOLVING CARS AND MOTORCYCLESTOO.BUT THESE EVENTS ARE A LOT MOREFUN.THIS IS A NO-CONTACT SPORT WHENYOU’RE RACING CARS AND BIKESSOMEBODY’S GETTING INTO PUTTINGYOU IN THE WALL AND YOU KNOW,YOU JUST GET SO MAD AT PEOPLE.WE DON’T HAVE ANY OF THAT WITHTHE AIRPLANES.IT’S MUCH EASIER TO REMAINFRIENDS WITH ALL YOURCOMPETITORS BECAUSE NOBODY’SEVER I RECKON YET.THERE’S A UNIQUE CAMARADERIEBETWEEN THESE PILOTS WHO HAVETRAVELED FROM BOTH COASTS ANDJUST ABOUT EVERYWHERE IN BETWEENTO MEET UP IN JENNINGS.JENNINGS IS NOW ON THE NATIONALSTOLE SERIES CIRCUIT.SO OF THE FOUR TO FIVE OR SIXSTOPS OR HOWEVER MANY THAT THENATIONAL STOLE SERIES MAKES ALLTHESE GUYS WILL SHOW UP IN THEIRRVS WITH THEIR AWESOME AIRCRAFTAND THEY’LL COME AND COMPETE INDIFFERENT CITIES.WELL JENNINGS IS ONE OF THOSECITIES NOW AND WE’RE HOPING TOMAKE THIS AN ANNUAL THEY WHEREEVERY YEAR THE BEST PILOTS INTHE NATION GATHER HERE INJENNINGS, LOUISIANA TO COMPETE.WATCH AND SOUNDS LIKE IT’S GONNABE A LOT OF FUN.YOU CAN HEAD OVER TO OUR WEBSITEKATC.COM TO FIND OUT WHERE TOGET THOSE TICKETS REP