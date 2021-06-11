Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, June 11, 2021

Everything We Know About Venom Let There Be Carnage

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 09:06s 0 shares 1 views
Everything We Know About Venom Let There Be Carnage
Everything We Know About Venom Let There Be Carnage

Get ready to wreak some havoc!

For this list, we’ll be looking at all the available info and rumors surrounding the Sony Venom sequel, “Let There Be Carnage”.

Get ready to wreak some havoc!

For this list, we’ll be looking at all the available info and rumors surrounding the Sony Venom sequel, “Let There Be Carnage”.

Our countdown includes Andy Serkis Is Directing, It Introduces Shriek, Carnage Is the Central Villain, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage