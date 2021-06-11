Dozens attend vaccine clinic at stadiu

OF LAS VEGAS.WE GOT A FIRST-HAND LOOKAT ONE OF SEVERAL VACCINECLINICS INSIDE ALLEGIANTSTADIUM.DOZENS COMING OUT TO ROLLUP THEIR SLEEVES AND GETVACCINATED YESTERDAY.OFFICIALS SAY IT’S ABEAUTIFUL PLACE TO GET A SHOT."You get a good portion of thestadium that you walk throughand see the artwork on the wallsand see the view of theinterior.

You come in throughthe Modelo interior, which isbeautiful on its own and you cancome and see this beautifulview as you get vaccinated withthe field right behind you.

Thenyou even get to sit on the seatwhile you wait for medicalobservation period to becomplete."THE CLINIC GOES THROUGHSUNDAY.THEN AGAIN NEXT THURSDAYTHROUGH SUNDAY.FOR MORE INFORMATION ONSIGNING UP --GO TO K-T-N-V DOT COM