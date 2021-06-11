CBSN Minnesota's Morning Update: June 11, 2021

Happy Friday!
Start the weekend with the latest headlines and weather forecast.
Today, we’re talking about corn on the cob and want to know how you eat it!
WCCO 4 News - June 11, 2021
Happy Friday!
Start the weekend with the latest headlines and weather forecast.
Today, we’re talking about corn on the cob and want to know how you eat it!
WCCO 4 News - June 11, 2021
Jason DeRusha reads the latest headlines and asks for viewers' dumbest sayings about the heat wave (12:27). CBSN Minnesota Morning..
Jason DeRusha and Christiane Cordero report on the dismantling of George Floyd Square in South Minneapolis (14:00). CBSN Minnesota..