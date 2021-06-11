Happy Birthday, Peter Dinklage!

Peter Hayden Dinklage turns 51 years old today.

The actor was born in Morristown, New Jersey.

He made his breakthrough with the film, 'The Station Agent,' in 2003.

Dinklage has gone on to appear in 'Elf,' 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' and 'Avengers: Infinity War.'.

He won his first Screen Actors Guild award in 2017 for the film, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.'.

He is best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in the hit HBO series, 'Game of Thrones.'.

Dinklage won Primetime Emmys and a Golden Globe for his work on the show.

