Protesters out in force for G7 summit

Extinction Rebellion has begun its protest against the G7 on the first day of the summit.

People gathered at St Ives Leisure Centre where members of the climate activist group were giving speeches.People could be seen dressed in blue gowns and headdresses while holding blue flags.Members of the group said they were there to represent the threat to seas and wildlife if more decisive action is not taken to combat climate change.