Ball Arena Now Open At Over 90% Capacity

For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, nearly all the seats at Denver's Ball Arena will be full of fans.
Just over 18,000 fans will be allowed inside, which is about 90% of capacity.
Ball Arena is able to have the stadium at 90% capacity according to a cap set by the NBA.
If the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche move on to the next rounds of their respective playoffs, fans will be allowed to fill..