A new royal baby! Everything we know about Lilibet Diana

Harry and Meghan confirmed they welcomed a little girl into the world on Friday June 4, 2021.

They said in a statement: “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.” As the most famous baby in the world, here’s everything we know so far about Lili Diana…