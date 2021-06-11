Boris Johnson to G7 leaders: We must learn the lessons of the pandemic

Boris Johnson said the leaders of the G7 would learn from the lessons of the “wretched pandemic” as they met in Cornwall.Opening the summit in Carbis Bay, he said: “We need to make sure that we learn the lessons from the pandemic, we need to make sure that we don’t repeat some of the errors that we doubtless made in the course of the last 18 months or so.”