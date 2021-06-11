Black liquid poured into Extinction Rebellion protesters' mouths during G-7 summit demonstration

A black liquid was poured into the mouths of three protesters during Extinction Rebellions Group of Seven summit demonstration in St Ives, Cornwall.

After the liquid was poured down onto the protesters a woman with a loudspeaker is heard saying: "We are asking the g-7 nations to stop funding the fossil fuel industry." This footage was filmed on June 11.