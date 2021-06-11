Yankees Legend Mariano Rivera Enshrined On New Rochelle Walk Of Fame

Rivera lived in New Rochelle for many years.
He and his wife Clara spent $3 million to restore an historic church where she now serves as pastor.
Rivera lived in New Rochelle for many years.
He and his wife Clara spent $3 million to restore an historic church where she now serves as pastor.
One of the all-time Yankee greats has a new honor to add to his many accolades. Mariano Rivera was inducted Friday into the New..
Two historic figures in the sports world are now enshrined on the New Rochelle Walk of Fame.